TN: Nearly Rs 4 cr cash seized from 3 persons, BJP worker involved

Chennai: A team of flying squad on Sunday seized Rs 3.90 crore from three persons at the Tambaram Railway station who were on their way to Tirunelveli, a senior police official said.

The accused were identified as 33-year-old S Sathish from Agaram, 31-year-old S Navin and 26-year-old S Perumal of Thoothukudi.

Around four crores cash seized at Tambaram railway station. Police sources said the arrested Sathish was caught along with two other members in Nellai express.

They had boarded a train to Tirunelveli from Egmore here and the team of officials intercepted them at nearby Tambaram and found Rs 3.90 crore, all Rs 500 notes, in their possession. They had no valid documents to carry the said amount of cash.

They are supporters of BJP’s Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate Nainar Nagendran and have been detained for interrogation.

The Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase on April 19. Counting of votes will be held on June 4.

