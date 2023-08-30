TN: One held at Trichy Airport for smuggling gold in dessert jar

Delhi: Customs officials at Tamil Nadu’s Trichy Airport have arrested a person smuggling gold by hiding it in a dessert jar, an official said on Wednesday.

A gold bar of 24 K purity weighing 149.000 grams worth Rs 8.90 lakh was recovered.

Tamil Nadu | Based on intelligence, the AIU, Trichy Airport seized one piece of gold bar of 24K purity weighing 149.000 grams, valued at Rs. 8.90 Lakhs. The Gold bar was extracted from gold powder concealed in two Nutella jars by a passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on…

The official said that the gold bar was extracted from gold powder ingeniously concealed in a Nutella jar by a passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on August 28.

The official further stated that the seized gold was taken under the provisions of section 110 of the Customs Act, and the passenger placed under arrest as per section 104 of the Customs Act.

Additional investigation into the matter is underway.