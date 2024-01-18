TN private school principal arrested for sexual abusing girl students

The Villupuram all women police arrested Karthikeyan of the school in Rettanai under the POCSO Act.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th January 2024 10:31 pm IST
Hyderabad: Four held for duping Pharma firm owner of Rs 87 lakh
Representative Image

Chennai: The principal of a private CBSE school in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram was arrested on Thursday in a case of sexual abuse of two girl students, police said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Villupuram all women police arrested Karthikeyan of the school in Rettanai under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said that Karthikeyan had earlier worked as a news anchor with a Tamil channel but was later removed from there.

MS Education Academy

The two students were in Class 10 and the sexual abuse happened in October 2023. However the incident became public only recently.

Also Read
Three arrested in Mumbai for making Aadhaar cards with forged documents

According to Villupuram police the accused used to summon the girls to his private room and used to hug and kiss them.

The girls, in their petition submitted before the court, also said that Karthikeyan used to touch them inappropriately. The girls informed their parents who promptly complained to the police.

A case was filed against the principal under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) read with Sections 9 (f) and 10 of the POCSO Act. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th January 2024 10:31 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button