Three arrested in Mumbai for making Aadhaar cards with forged documents

Mumbai: Police have arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in preparing Aadhaar cards, a key government document carrying a 12-digit unique identity number, with the help of forged documents in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The racket came to light when the Unit-6 of the Mumbai crime branch conducted raids at two Aadhaar card centres in suburban Govandi based on specific information, he said.

Crime branch sleuths found that three persons were preparing Aadhaar cards for people with the help of forged affidavits, birth certificates, ration cards and water supply bills, the official said.

The trio — identified as Mehfuz Ahmed Khan (38), Rehan Shah Alam Khan (22) and Amal Krishna Pandey (25) — was arrested and produced before a local court, which sent them in police custody till January 22, he added.