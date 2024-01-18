Three arrested in Mumbai for making Aadhaar cards with forged documents

The racket came to light when the Unit-6 of the Mumbai crime branch conducted raids at two Aadhaar card centres in suburban Govandi based on specific information, he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th January 2024 10:20 pm IST
UP: Cow vigilante arrested for cattle slaughter; 3 held in encounter
Representational image

Mumbai: Police have arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in preparing Aadhaar cards, a key government document carrying a 12-digit unique identity number, with the help of forged documents in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The racket came to light when the Unit-6 of the Mumbai crime branch conducted raids at two Aadhaar card centres in suburban Govandi based on specific information, he said.

Also Read
Karnataka youth arrested for making insulting videos against CM, DyCM

Crime branch sleuths found that three persons were preparing Aadhaar cards for people with the help of forged affidavits, birth certificates, ration cards and water supply bills, the official said.

MS Education Academy

The trio — identified as Mehfuz Ahmed Khan (38), Rehan Shah Alam Khan (22) and Amal Krishna Pandey (25) — was arrested and produced before a local court, which sent them in police custody till January 22, he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th January 2024 10:20 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button