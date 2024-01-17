Karnataka youth arrested for making insulting videos against CM, DyCM

The arrested person has been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Surathkal town.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th January 2024 11:44 am IST
CBI facilitates return of Kerala accused from Saudi Arabia
Representational image

Dakshina Kannada: Karnataka Police on Wednesday said that it arrested a youth on charges of making insulting videos against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and posting the footage on social media.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The arrested person has been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Surathkal town.

Originally from Uttara Kannada district, he worked as a cab driver.

MS Education Academy

The accused was not able to add his name as the beneficiary to the ration card to avail various government benefit schemes.

Also Read
Siddaramaiah expresses dissatisfaction with Karnataka’s atrocity conviction rate

Outraged at this, Kumar made the videos abusing Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in in Kannada and Tulu languages.

Suhas Alva, President of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), had lodged a complaint in this regard with Mangaluru Police Commissioner.

Following the complaint, the police arrested the accused person.

Surathkal police have lodged a case in this regard under IPC Sections 153A, 505 (1) (C) and 504.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th January 2024 11:44 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button