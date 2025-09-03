TN school principal captured telling students to massage her legs

In a shocking incident, children were allegedly made to massage their principal at a government primary school in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district.

This came to light after a video went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday, September 2, showing the principal of Maveripatti Primary School, identified as Kalaivani, lying on a bench inside a classroom while little boys massage her legs.

Principal of Maveripatti Primary School is seen lying on a bench inside a classroom while little boys massage her legs. pic.twitter.com/1ifVgARbdY — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 3, 2025

The video shocked the online community, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

The school has around 30 children enrolled.

