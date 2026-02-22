TN school principal tries Pushpa pose during convocation; internet reacts

A heartwarming moment emerged from a school convocation in Tamil Nadu after the principal pulled out the “Pushparaj” pose during the ceremony.

The incident occurred at the Vethaloga Vidhyalaya in Namakal. In a video shared on social media, the principal, wearing a golden gown is seen trying to imitate the graduating students. The principal’s cheerful act made the ceremony memorable for students.

Also Read Man makes wall art out of flight tickets, internet reacts

The incident occurred when one of the students made the gesture from the famous movie Pushpa, and the Principal followed suit.

Social media reacts

Most social media users expressed joy after watching the video and lauded the principal for being sportive. One user said, “I’m confused about which one is child” a second user commented, “So cute. Pookie sir”.

“Who is this man.. who ever he is, he is such a great man, who makes the kids big day very special,” said a third user. ” Suppppper hero. Long live happy forever” said a fourth.