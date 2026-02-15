Man makes wall art out of flight tickets, internet reacts

While travel is mostly fun, it’s the memories from the trip that stay with us, and some people like to keep souvenirs which would remind them of a trip. One such traveller has made a wall art out of flight tickets from various trips, and the internet is lauding his effort.

The man, DS Deeraj, shared a reel on the social media platform Instagram, showing a video of the wall full of flight tickets from various airlines. Apart from these, Deeraj also put up Delhi Metro train cards on the wall, which caught the attention of many users.

“Mandatory ritual after every trip”, read the caption of the reel. The text on the reel further reads, “Updating the flight ticket on the room wall, what’s your post-trip ritual?”

Social media reaction

Reacting to the reel, many Instagram users called it a creative idea to preserve memories from the trips.

One user commented, “Manifesting the same background one day in my room too.” “Delhi k metro card bhi chipka diye (You’ve also put up cards from Delhi Metro),” said a second.

Sharing their post-travel ritual, a third user said, “Empty the suitcase immediately after returning home n load the washing machine.” A fourth asked, “Bhai teri ink kaise nahi nikal rahi ? Mere toh sab safed ho gaye (Brother, How is the boardig pass not fading away, all of mine have turned white.”