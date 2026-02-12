Your name is in Epstein Files: IIT student pranks AI CEO for job

An Artificial Intelligence company’s CEO and founder found himself shocked to receive an email that said his name was in the Epstein Files.

However, the complete email showed that it was an email sent by an IIT Hyderabad student who used the statement as a quick ploy to gain attention from a tech CEO.

“The subject line read, ‘Your name is in the Epstein Files,’ followed by an immediate clarification in the email body that it was meant as a joke.”

“Hello Harshdeep, Just kidding, I wanted you to open the mail,” read the rest of the email. “I am (name redacted), CSE, IIT Hyderabad. I have gone through your website and came across the concept of the Smart Contracts Assistant. I would love to have a discussion. PFA of my resume,” the email said

CEO found it unprofessional

Harshdeep Rapal, founder of Legitt AI, shared a post on X, saying, “Folks, please don’t do this.” Although the email was lighthearted and wanted quick attention from a CEO, Rapal said such an approach is not that helpful in “being a part of a real business team.”

Explaining that his company operates in the business of contracts and other serious work that demands accountability, ownership, and professionalism, he said, “If your very first email to me has that kind of subject line and opening message, I (and honestly, most founders or business leaders) simply won’t respond.”

Take a moment to understand the context. At Legitt AI, we work in the business of contracts. It’s serious work that requires accountability, ownership, and professionalism. If your very first email to me has that kind of subject line and opening… pic.twitter.com/S3LsXmR9uQ — Harshdeep Rapal | Legitt AI (@harshdeeprapal) February 12, 2026

“There’s a clear difference between working on college projects and being part of a real business team. I understand that desperation can sometimes push people to take shortcuts – but this approach won’t help you,” Rapal said.

Instead, gave his genuine advice, “Level Up. Build credibility. Communicate thoughtfully. There are plenty of opportunities out there – but they go to candidates who show maturity and intent from the very first interaction.”