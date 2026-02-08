‘Aadhaar Card vs Green Card’ India-US T20 World Cup match sparks memes

India’s opening match against the United States of America at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday, February 7, sparked a meme fest on social media as netizens drew similarities between Aadhar Card and Green Card systems in the two countries given the US cricket team has many players of Indian origin.

These memes were sparked because most players representing the USA at the T20 World Cup are of Indian origin, including captain Monank Patel, bowler Saurabh Netravalkar, and all-rounders Shubham Ranjane and Harmeet Singh.

The USA won the toss at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and opted to bowl first, giving India a tough fight in the initial phase of the match. India eventually won the match by 29 runs. While the on field match ebbed and flowed, netizens also had a ball sharing various memes.

One social media user posted a screenshot of a fan holding a poster which read “Aadhar Card vs Green Card” and captioned it “Match between Aadhar Card and Green Card holders”

Another user shared the playing 11 of both the teams and captioned it “India vs South Asia”. A third user said that the match was being played between India and NRIs.

This is the second time the USA has featured at the T20 World Cup after hosting the previous edition in 2024.