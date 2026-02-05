From desert to database: Saudi Arabia launches digital camel passport

The programme aims to unify digital frameworks for the camel sector by creating a database which supports market transparency.

Saudi Arabia has launched camel passports in a push to digitise the camel sector by marking their identity and ownership and enhancing service efficiency.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the camel passports consist of an identification document which contains a microchip number, camel name, date of birth, place of birth, breed, colour, gender, date and place of issue and photographs to enhance the verification process.

The initiative was inaugurated by Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour Al-Mushaiti as part of the Ministry’s National Programme for Development of Livestock and Fisheries.

According to a report by the Saudi Gazette, the programme aims to unify digital frameworks for the camel sector by creating a database which supports market transparency.

