TN: Two held for forcibly cutting transgender woman’s hair

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 13th October 2022 12:24 pm IST
TN: Two held for forcibly cutting Transgender woman's hair
Man cuts hair of a tanswoman in Tamil Nadu (Photo: twitter)

In an incident reported from Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, two men were arrested for forcibly cutting the hair of a transgender woman.

The two accused taunted the victim who was sitting with another transgender woman. In a video shared on social media, one of the accused is seen cutting the victim’s hair with a razor. The other accused is seen throwing the lock of hair on the ground.

In her tweet, trans-woman activist Grace Banu said, “Couple of trans women attacked by this goons @tnpoliceoffl @CityTirunelveli @TUTICORINPOLICE @sivagangapolice @mducollector @maduraipolice . Break your silence”

She also tagged Tuticorine police in the tweet.

The man can be heard saying, “Look at them. They extract money from men. What should we do with them? It’s over now. Don’t you look nice, beautiful”

Responding to Banu’s tweet the Tuticorin police said “A case has been registered against the two persons seen in the video, they have been arrested.”

