To make ends meet, labourer turns drug peddler, held with 14 kg ganja

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old migrant worker from Bihar’s Patna, who turned to drug trafficking after struggling to make ends meet, was arrested in Chandanagar by the Excise Special Task Force (STF) with 14.77 kg of ganja worth Rs 7.50 lakh.

Sunny Kumar migrated to Hyderabad with his family in search of employment and worked as a daily wage labourer. However, his earnings were insufficient. He started transporting ganja and later entered the drug trade.

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Officials found that Sunny had procured 14.77 kg of ganja from Visakhapatnam and brought it to Hyderabad for sale. Acting on credible information, the team intercepted him at Lingampally. He was on his way to Chandanagar to deliver the contraband.

The STF team seized the ganja, estimated to be worth Rs. 7.50 lakh, and took the accused into custody.

STF B Team leader Fayazuddin said the accused, along with the seized contraband, was handed over to the Excise Station, Serilingampally, for further investigation and legal action.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify the source of the contraband and any persons connected to the drug network.