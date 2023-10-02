To perform at a birthday in Delhi, Salman Khan charged Rs…

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd October 2023 4:53 pm IST
Salman Khan performs at event in Delhi, know how much he charged
Salman Khan (Reddit)

Mumbai: Salman Khan, a name synonymous with stardom and charisma, continues to captivate hearts with his magnetic presence. The Bollywood superstar aka ‘Bhaijaan’, is renowned for his immense popularity and a massive fanbase that extends across the globe. Not only is he an accomplished actor, but his name itself has become a brand.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Recently, the iconic star was seen enthralling the audience at an event in New Delhi where he performed his evergreen songs. He reportedly graced the birthday party of a top industrialist’s grandson in the national capital. Videos capturing his performance have swiftly gone viral on various social media platforms, leaving fans in awe.

But do you know how much he charges for just brief appearances at such events?

MS Education Academy

Salman Khan’s Fee For Events

Given his towering stardom, it’s hardly surprising that the actor commands a significant fee for such appearances. Reportedly, Salman Khan charges a whopping Rs 2 to 3 crore to add sparkle to weddings and private gatherings.

At the New Delhi event, Salman Khan’s energetic renditions of his chart-topping tracks undoubtedly left a lasting impression on all those fortunate enough to witness his electrifying performance. Check out the videos below.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 which is slated to hit the screens on November 10. It stars Katrina Kaif in the female lead role and Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing the antagonist.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd October 2023 4:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button