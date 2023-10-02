To perform at a birthday in Delhi, Salman Khan charged Rs…

Mumbai: Salman Khan, a name synonymous with stardom and charisma, continues to captivate hearts with his magnetic presence. The Bollywood superstar aka ‘Bhaijaan’, is renowned for his immense popularity and a massive fanbase that extends across the globe. Not only is he an accomplished actor, but his name itself has become a brand.

Recently, the iconic star was seen enthralling the audience at an event in New Delhi where he performed his evergreen songs. He reportedly graced the birthday party of a top industrialist’s grandson in the national capital. Videos capturing his performance have swiftly gone viral on various social media platforms, leaving fans in awe.

I’m sorry guys Salman bhai was not dancing in a wedding ceremony, but at the birthday party of the grandchild of a famous industrialist.pic.twitter.com/2DhEaInZSN https://t.co/KHZAsnWvee — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) October 1, 2023

But do you know how much he charges for just brief appearances at such events?

Salman Khan’s Fee For Events

Given his towering stardom, it’s hardly surprising that the actor commands a significant fee for such appearances. Reportedly, Salman Khan charges a whopping Rs 2 to 3 crore to add sparkle to weddings and private gatherings.

At the New Delhi event, Salman Khan’s energetic renditions of his chart-topping tracks undoubtedly left a lasting impression on all those fortunate enough to witness his electrifying performance. Check out the videos below.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 which is slated to hit the screens on November 10. It stars Katrina Kaif in the female lead role and Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing the antagonist.