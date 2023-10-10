To perform at weddings and events, Arijit Singh charges Rs…

Some of the popular songs of Arijit include Soch Na Sake, Aayat, Laal Ishq, Channa Mereya, Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, and Phir Le Aya Dil, among others

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th October 2023 1:38 pm IST
To perform at weddings, Arijit Singh charges Rs…
Arijit Singh (Instagram)

Mumbai: Everyone dreams of having a grand wedding, and for many, having a celebrity perform adds that extra sparkle. However, having a Bollywood celebrity like Arijit Singh perform at your wedding can be quite expensive. But for some, the cost is not a concern when it comes to making their big day truly special. After all, a wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

So, if you’re keen on having Arjit Singh serenade you on your big day, let’s take a look at how much it might cost you.

Arijit Singh’s Fee For Events

Arijit Singh, often hailed as the “King of Playback Singing” in contemporary Indian music, has left an indelible mark on the industry with his soulful and versatile voice. He is one of the leading singers we have in India. Arijit’s renditions are characterized by their emotive depth and seamless transitions across musical genres, establishing him as a go-to artist for chart-topping hits and timeless classics. He is also one of the highest paid singers of B-town.

MS Education Academy

Arijit Singh rarely performs at weddings and other high profile events. But whenever he performs, he reportedly charges at least Rs 5 crore, which is the highest by any Bollywood star.

Some of his popular songs include Soch Na Sake, Aayat, Laal Ishq, Channa Mereya, Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, and Phir Le Aya Dil, among others.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th October 2023 1:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button