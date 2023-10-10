To perform at weddings and events, Arijit Singh charges Rs…

Mumbai: Everyone dreams of having a grand wedding, and for many, having a celebrity perform adds that extra sparkle. However, having a Bollywood celebrity like Arijit Singh perform at your wedding can be quite expensive. But for some, the cost is not a concern when it comes to making their big day truly special. After all, a wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime event.

So, if you’re keen on having Arjit Singh serenade you on your big day, let’s take a look at how much it might cost you.

Arijit Singh’s Fee For Events

Arijit Singh, often hailed as the “King of Playback Singing” in contemporary Indian music, has left an indelible mark on the industry with his soulful and versatile voice. He is one of the leading singers we have in India. Arijit’s renditions are characterized by their emotive depth and seamless transitions across musical genres, establishing him as a go-to artist for chart-topping hits and timeless classics. He is also one of the highest paid singers of B-town.

Arijit Singh rarely performs at weddings and other high profile events. But whenever he performs, he reportedly charges at least Rs 5 crore, which is the highest by any Bollywood star.

Some of his popular songs include Soch Na Sake, Aayat, Laal Ishq, Channa Mereya, Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, and Phir Le Aya Dil, among others.