Toddler dies after being run over by car in Hyderabad’s Meerpet

Reckless driving led to the unfortunate incident.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th November 2024 3:08 pm IST
Indian student in US
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a heart-wrenching incident on Monday when a two-year-old girl tragically lost her life after being run over by a car in Meerpet.

The accident occurred in Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Karmanghat, while the child was playing near her home.

The victim, identified as Tirumala Balamani, was playing outside her residence when a car, reportedly driven in a rash and negligent manner, struck her. According to the Meerpet police, the reckless driving led to the unfortunate incident, resulting in the toddler’s untimely death.

The Meerpet police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody, and the car involved in the incident has been seized.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th November 2024 3:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button