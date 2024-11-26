Toddler dies after being run over by car in Hyderabad’s Meerpet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a heart-wrenching incident on Monday when a two-year-old girl tragically lost her life after being run over by a car in Meerpet.

The accident occurred in Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Karmanghat, while the child was playing near her home.

The victim, identified as Tirumala Balamani, was playing outside her residence when a car, reportedly driven in a rash and negligent manner, struck her. According to the Meerpet police, the reckless driving led to the unfortunate incident, resulting in the toddler’s untimely death.

The Meerpet police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody, and the car involved in the incident has been seized.