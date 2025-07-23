Toddler drowns in sump in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident that took place in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad, a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler drowned in a water sump.

The incident took place in Vijayanagar Colony on Monday night.

The toddler who is identified as Shivanish lived with his parents in the servant quarters of a residential building in Hyderabad where his father worked as a watchman.

On Monday evening, the child stepped out to play but went missing shortly after. When his parents started searching, the toddler were found downed in an uncovered sump.

Preliminary investigation by the Mehdipatnam police revealed that it was an accidental death.

Authorities have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.