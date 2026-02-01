Toddler sets two Guinness World records for snooker trick shots

In snooker, a double pot occurs when two balls are pocketed with the cue ball in a single strike. A bank shot occurs when an object ball hits one or more rails and then pockets the ball.

Jude Owens, a two-year-old boy from Manchester, England, is gaining traction after setting two Guinness World Records for two trick shots in snooker and becoming the youngest to do so in a match on January 28.

Snooker is played on a larger table with small balls. Players pocket other balls by striking them with the cue ball, and this must be done in a specific order. One of Jude’s records was made on October 12, 2025, when he became the youngest to make a bank shot.

In August 2025, he became the youngest person to double pot a snooker shot.

How it began

According to a report by a UK-based website, the two-year-old was introduced to snooker and pool by his father, Luke, who bought a mini table at home. Luke noticed that his little son began playing with ease. Jude struggled to take shots due to his height. To resolve the issue, Luke made him stand on a small stool while playing.

“Jude has a greater natural ability for the game than he does, as he started playing snooker at the age of 10. When asked who would win if they both played a game, Jude confidently replied, ‘Me.'”

In a statement, Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenda said that everyone has the right to break records, regardless of age. He said that it is very special to see Jude display so much talent, dedication, and enthusiasm at such a young age

