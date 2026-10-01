Tolichowki residents troubled by overflowing drains, muddy roads

Hyderabad: Overflowing drains and an incomplete, muddy road near Paramount Colony Gate No. 3, Tolichowki, have become a major source of inconvenience for residents, with stagnant wastewater posing a health concern, particularly for children, and dirty water frequently splashing onto pedestrians and motorists.

Residents said wastewater keeps flowing onto the road, leaving the stretch waterlogged and difficult to navigate. They said children have to cross the affected stretch while going to school and other places, raising concerns about their exposure to contaminated water and the possibility of water-borne illnesses.

Overflowing drains and an incomplete, muddy road near Paramount colony Gate No. 3, Tolichowki, have become a major source of inconvenience for residents, with stagnant wastewater posing a health concern, particularly for children, and dirty water frequently splashing onto… pic.twitter.com/SnOiAQxIEr — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 1, 2026

Mohd Rehan, a resident, said the drainage problem had persisted for a long time, with wastewater continuously flowing onto the road. Residents said passing vehicles often splash the dirty water onto pedestrians and two-wheeler riders, adding to their difficulties.

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Kashif Syed, another resident, said they had made several efforts to get the road repaired but without success. While a road had been laid up to a certain point, the remaining stretch was still incomplete, leaving the lane muddy and uneven.

Residents urged the civic authorities to immediately repair the drainage system, clear the stagnant water and complete the pending road work. They said the authorities should inspect the area and take steps to prevent the recurring overflow before it turns into a bigger public health and safety issue.