Tolichowki can easily be called the food capital of Hyderabad. A melting pot of flavours and cultures, the area is famous for Hyderabadi and Arabic delicacies alike. One thing that beautifully ties both cuisines together is their love for grilled chicken, which is smoky, juicy, and packed with spices. And in Tolichowki, you truly get the best of both worlds, with countless spots perfecting this fiery favourite.

Even celebrities seem to agree! During an interview with Curly Tales, Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared her love for the neighbourhood. When asked which places she would recommend to visitors exploring the best of Hyderabad, her first pick was the iconic Charminar, but her second choice caught everyone’s attention — Tolichowki.

“From Mediterranean to kebabs, Tolichowki has the most fantastic food in Hyderabad,” Upasana said with enthusiasm.

Siasat.com has rounded up the top three spots serving the most irresistible grilled chicken in the Tolichowki area of Hyderabad.

Best Kebabs, Grilled Chicken in Tolichowki, Hyderabad

1. Siddique Kabab Centre

A Tolichowki legend, Siddique Kabab Centre has built its reputation on smoky, spice-packed grills. Their grilled chicken, perfectly charred and full of Hyderabadi masala, is a crowd favourite. It is tender, juicy, and best enjoyed fresh off the coals with rumali roti and chutney on the side.

2. Al Wadi Yemeni Restaurant

If you’re craving authentic Arabic flavours, Al Wadi is the place to be. Their Faham Chicken, slow-grilled over charcoal and marinated with Middle Eastern spices, captures the essence of Yemeni cuisine. Served with khuboos, garlic sauce, and hummus, it’s a meal that transports you straight to the Gulf.

3. Grill Affair

Grill Affair is making a lot of noise for its Lebanese-style grilled chicken and has become a go-to for foodies. Their signature Lebanese Grill Chicken is marinated in aromatic spices, flame-grilled to perfection, and served with rumali roti or khubus. The result is a smoky, juicy bite that captures the essence of Arabic street food with a Hyderabadi twist.

