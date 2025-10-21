Toll workers protest over Diwali bonus, open Agra-Lucknow expressway

Diwali bonus disputes have surfaced again, this time leading to a strike by toll officers at the Fatehabad plaza on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The officers opened the gates for free movement to protest the lack of a Diwali bonus.

While some chose to throw gifts of Soan Papdi boxes at the office, employees at the Fatehabad toll plaza on Saturday night began a protest for being denied a Diwali bonus.

Vehicles were seen crossing the toll booth without any tax payment in an unexpected situation that is thought to have caused lakhs of rupees worth of losses to the Union Government.

The expressway is known to be a major bridge that provides a direct link between Agra and Lucknow, also connecting to Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) via the Yamuna Expressway.

The employees from Shrisai and Datar Company alleged that their salaries are never given to them on time. Additionally, they did not receive the promised festival bonus. They were also reportedly threatened to be replaced by the company.

The angry employees responded by opening the toll booth’s boom barrier on Sunday night and beginning a sit-in strike. The protest lasted for 10 hours and ended only after officials assured them they would receive their bonus.

Local reports suggest that the protest was over a Diwali bonus of Rs 1,100, less than what was given last year – Rs 5,000.

The company has yet to respond to the incident.