Tollywood drugs case: HC issues notices to Chief Secretary

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today issued notices to the Chief Secretary of the state Somesh Kumar in contempt of court case filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the drugs related to Tollywood.

The HC has also issued the notices to the Commissioner of the Excise Department Sarfaraz Ahmed . It asked the two officials to submit its report within the next 10 days .later it adjourned the hearing of Tempe case till April 25th of this month.

In its petition, The ED told the HC that the state government has violated the orders issued by the HC on the issue . The ED alleged that alleged the state government was not handing over the data of the call records of the accused in the case and digital records.

It said that there was no response from the state government on the issue even after the orders of the HC. The ED urged the HC to take action against the CS and the Excise Department Commissioner under the contempt of court Act.