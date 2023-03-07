Tollywood’s most anticipated movie releases of 2023-2024

Hyderabad: As another year of exciting new movies is upon us, it’s essential to maintain track of the most anticipated releases. From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming dramas and everything in between, 2023 promises to be a year of fantastic cinema.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the year’s most anticipated film releases in Tollywood to help you plan your movie schedule. From the epic historical drama ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ to the much-anticipated action film ‘Salaar’, there is something for everyone.

The release dates for each film are listed in the table below, so mark your calendar to avoid missing out on any of the upcoming blockbusters. (Release dates might change as per makers’ plans).

Movie Title Release Date Das Ka Dhamki Mar 22, 2023 Dasara Mar 30, 2023 Ravanasura Apr 7, 2023 Shaakuntalam Apr 14, 2023 Virupaksha Apr 21, 2023 Ponniyin Selvan: 2 Apr 28, 2023 Agent Apr 28, 2023 Custody May 12, 2023 Adipurush Jun 16, 2023 Jailor Aug 11, 2023 Bhola Shankar Aug 11, 2023 Salaar Sep 28, 2023 Hari Hara Veera Mallu Oct 13, 2023 SSMB 28 Oct 18, 2023 Kushi 2023 Project K Jan 12, 2024 Pushpa the Rule (Sankranti) Jan 14, 2024 NTR30 Apr 5, 2024

The years 2023 and 2024 will be filled with exciting releases that will captivate and inspire moviegoers. Expect thrilling performances, mesmerizing storylines, and breathtaking cinematography. Make a note of these upcoming releases and plan to see them in a theatre near you.