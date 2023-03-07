Tollywood’s most anticipated movie releases of 2023-2024

The years 2023 and 2024 will be filled with exciting releases that will captivate and inspire moviegoers

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 7th March 2023 3:37 pm IST
Tollywood's most anticipated movie releases of 2023-2024
Kushi and Adipurush stars (Instagram)

Hyderabad: As another year of exciting new movies is upon us, it’s essential to maintain track of the most anticipated releases. From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming dramas and everything in between, 2023 promises to be a year of fantastic cinema. 

We’ve compiled a list of some of the year’s most anticipated film releases in Tollywood to help you plan your movie schedule. From the epic historical drama ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ to the much-anticipated action film ‘Salaar’, there is something for everyone. 

The release dates for each film are listed in the table below, so mark your calendar to avoid missing out on any of the upcoming blockbusters. (Release dates might change as per makers’ plans).

Movie TitleRelease Date
Das Ka DhamkiMar 22, 2023
DasaraMar 30, 2023
RavanasuraApr 7, 2023
ShaakuntalamApr 14, 2023
VirupakshaApr 21, 2023
Ponniyin Selvan: 2Apr 28, 2023
AgentApr 28, 2023
CustodyMay 12, 2023
AdipurushJun 16, 2023
JailorAug 11, 2023
Bhola ShankarAug 11, 2023
SalaarSep 28, 2023
Hari Hara Veera MalluOct 13, 2023
SSMB 28Oct 18, 2023
Kushi2023
Project KJan 12, 2024
Pushpa the Rule (Sankranti)Jan 14, 2024
NTR30Apr 5, 2024

The years 2023 and 2024 will be filled with exciting releases that will captivate and inspire moviegoers. Expect thrilling performances, mesmerizing storylines, and breathtaking cinematography. Make a note of these upcoming releases and plan to see them in a theatre near you. 

Tags
Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 7th March 2023 3:37 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button