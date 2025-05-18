Mumbai: Tom Cruise, one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, is back with the last part of his famous Mission: Impossible series. The new film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, is getting a crazy response from fans all over the world.

In India, Tom Cruise has a huge fan following. People love him for his daring stunts and action scenes in the Mission: Impossible movies.

“Main aap sabse bohot pyaar karta hoon!”

While promoting the film, Tom Cruise shared a sweet message for his Indian fans. Speaking in Hindi, he said, “Main aap sabse bohot pyaar karta hoon” which means “I love you all very much.” Fans were thrilled to hear him speak their language with so much love.

His Love for India and Bollywood

Tom Cruise remembered his trip to India in 2011. He talked about visiting the Taj Mahal, meeting Anil Kapoor, and enjoying his time in Mumbai.

He said, “I have to say the whole experience for me has been etched in my memory, every single moment from the moment that I landed. Going to the Taj Mahal, to spend the time in Mumbai with Anil and all the people at the night of the premiere – I remember every moment quite vividly.”

He also shared that he loves Bollywood movies, especially the way actors sing, dance, and act in one film. He said it’s his dream to work in a Bollywood-style movie one day.

In a fun video with Indian actress Avneet Kaur, Tom also said a Hindi dialogue from his movie:

“Mujh par bharosa karo, ek aakhri baar” (Trust me, one last time).

The movie opened in India before the U.S. and earned around Rs. 17.45 crore on Day 1 – a big hit!