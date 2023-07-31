Tomato price skyrockets in Hyderabad due to rainfall in Telangana, other states

Hyderabad: There seems to be no respite for the people from the rising price of tomatoes in Hyderabad as after the recent rainfall in Telangana and other states in India, the price soared to Rs 200 per kg. Within a week, the price jumped from Rs. 140 to Rs. 200 per kg, and traders predict that it is likely to rise further and touch Rs 250 per kg in a week’s time.

Due to the surge in price, the sales volume has also decreased drastically as people in Hyderabad are not buying tomatoes, instead focusing on other vegetables.

Also Read Short spell of heavy rainfall hits Hyderabad, throws life out of gear

Before the price shot up, vendors were importing tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. However, due to heavy losses in crops because of intermittent rainfall in these states, there is a shortage in the arrival of tomatoes from these areas. Now, tomatoes in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are being imported from Punjab.

Meanwhile, due to the rise in tomato prices, many restaurants and eateries have started cutting down on the use of pulpy fruit in food preparation.