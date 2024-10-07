Tomato prices in Hyderabad skyrocket

Hyderabad: Tomato prices in Hyderabad have surged dramatically, with costs approaching Rs 100 per kg, a stark increase from Rs 20 to 30 just a month and a half ago.

Currently, the price of tomatoes prices ranges from Rs 60 to 80 per kg at Rythu Bazars and wholesale shops, while retail markets are nearing the Rs 100 mark.

In response to the soaring prices, some restaurants and eateries have reduced their tomato usage. Due to the current surge in prices, sales volume has reportedly decreased significantly, as consumers are opting for other vegetables instead of tomatoes.

However, this isn’t the first time tomato prices have spiked; they previously reached as high as Rs 200 per kg. It remains uncertain how much further prices will rise.

In August, tomato prices in Hyderabad had seen a sharp decline, crashing by 80 percent in less than a month, with rates dropping to Rs 20 per kg from a peak of Rs 100 in July.

The surge in tomato prices in Hyderabad was due to a supply-demand mismatch caused by crop damage following heavy rainfall in Telangana and other states. The intermittent rainfall led to heavy crop losses, resulting in a shortage of tomatoes arriving in the city.