TOMCOM extends enrollment deadline for Germany nursing jobs

Hyderabad: A special screening and enrollment programme for nurses to be recruited for Germany is underway, an official statement from Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) said here on Wednesday, June 12.

The last date to apply has been extended to June 15, the statement said.

Candidates in the age group between 21 to 38 years and with experience in professional and clinical work of 1-3 years preferably ICU/geriatrics/psychiatry/cardiology/neonatal/surgical can also apply.

The minimum salary offered will be between 2,300 and 25,00 Euros, excluding overtime allowances. Those selected will have the opportunity to work in Germany after the successful completion of B1 language training in India.

They will be promoted as registered nurses after clearing the B2 language training and recognition exam in Germany.

Training is free of cost. The stipend will be paid to selected candidates upon successful completion of the German language test.

All visa, immigration process and one-way flight tickets will be done free of cost by TOMCOM and the German partnership under this programme.

For more details, contact 6302292450/9908830438/8499990304 to logon to the TOMCOM website here