Telangana: TOMCOM invites applications for jobs in Germany

Interested candidates can attend TOMCOM's exclusive enrollment drive held on July 21 and 22 at the TOMCOM office, Government ITI College, Mallepally Campus, Vijay Nagar Colony.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 19th July 2023 8:19 pm IST
Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Ltd.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) invites applications for apprenticeships and job offerings for the Ausbilding programme in Germany.

In a press release on Wednesday, TOMCOM stated the apprenticeship is provided in the field of construction, meat processing and food retail sectors.

Successful candidates will embark on a three-year paid apprenticeship with job placement at the end.

Candidates should be under 28 years at the time of applying, and possess a 12th grade/ITI certificate with at least 60% marks. Freshers can also apply.

Visit the TOMCOM website for more information of contact – 9701732697/ 7893566493

