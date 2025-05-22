TOMCOM invites applications for jobs in Germany

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a government-registered recruitment agency under the department of labour, employment, training, and factories, has invited applications for overseas job opportunities in Germany.

According to a press release by TOMCOM, eligible candidates who hold a Bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management or Hospitality or a 2-year Diploma, along with 2 to 5 years of work experience in the relevant field, can apply for the jobs in Germany.

Candidates must be between 22 to 35 years of age and possess valid experience certificates as well as good communication skills in English.

Candidates interested in the vacancies for cooks/chefs can send their resumes to tomcom.resume@gmail.com.

The agency reiterated that it operates under a special mandate to facilitate overseas placements of skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana. Applicants can refer to the official website for more details or contact TOMCOM by phone at 94400 52592, 94400 48590, or 94400 51452.