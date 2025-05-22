AIMPLB, AIMIM to hold women’s protest in Hyderabad against Waqf Act today

Hyderabad: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), alongside the All India Majlis e Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM), is organising a women’s protest meet in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 22, as part of its agitation against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The protest meet is being held at the Eidgah Bilali, Hockey Ground, Masab Tank between 7 pm to 10 pm.

The protests across the country, which were halted in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, were restarted from Telangana’s Warangal on Sunday, May 18.

Earlier, the AIMPLB held a protest at the AIMIM headquarters in Hyderabad’s Darussalam, followed by a nationwide 15-minute lights out.

“As part of this campaign, various programmes are being organised across the country. So far, several large public meetings have been held in various cities, and roundtable meetings have been conducted with fellow citizens and civil society. At the district level, protests, demonstrations and human chain programmes have also taken place,” AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the board released a statement informing that a peaceful three-month movement would restart in Telangana, under the ongoing ‘Waqf Bachao, Dastur Bachao’ (Save Waqf, Save Constitution) campaign.

AIMPLB warned that with the Waqf Amendment Bill, Muslims could lose control over waqf properties, including mosques, dargahs, charitable institutions, and valuable lands.

The Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, was passed by the Central government on April 8. Several Muslim bodies and opposition MPs have moved the Supreme Court against the law, which the ruling alliance has described as a force for transparency and empowerment of backward Muslims and women from the community. The opposition has slammed it as unconstitutional and claimed that it infringes on the rights of Muslims.