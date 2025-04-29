Asaduddin Owaisi calls for 15-min lights out protest on Apr 30 over Waqf Bill

Hyderabad: All India Majlis E Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi called for a pan-India 15-minute lights out on Wednesday, April 30, in protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

The Hyderabad MP requested citizens of India to support the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in its nationwide protest against the Bill. The nationwide lights out protest will be held between 9:00 pm-9:15 pm.

“I request all of you to shut off the lights of your shops and homes for 15 minutes between 9:00 pm-9:15 pm to protest against the contentious Waqf Bill,” said Asaduddin Owaisi.

AIMPLB warned that if the Waqf Amendment Bill is passed, Muslims could lose control over waqf properties, including mosques, dargahs, charitable institutions, and valuable lands. Earlier this month, the body held a protest and a public meeting in Darussalam, Hyderabad, to oppose the Waqf Amendment Act.

वक़्फ़ क़ानून के ख़िलाफ़ 15 मिनट के लिए घर और दुकान की लाइटें बंद करें।

तारीख़: 30 अप्रैल 2025 (Wednesday)

वक़्त: रात 9:00 से 9:15 तक #battigulpic.twitter.com/9d4xZ9ffxd — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 29, 2025

Waqf (Amendment) Act

The contentious Bill was approved by the Parliament and received the President’s assent on April 6. However, it has faced backlash from the Muslim population of the country, who assert that the bill infringes upon their rights.

Waqf is continuing charity, with land donated in the name of God for charitable purposes, Sadqa-e-Jaaria. Sadqa is Charity, and Jaaria is continuing.

Once land is made out for charitable purposes, and that, too, in the name of God, it can neither be alienated, nor its status altered by way of sale, gift or transfer. But the new Waqf Act facilitates the conversion of Waqf land into private or government property.

The Modi government enacted the new Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which comes as a huge surprise, as it aims to wrest control over the Waqf property across the country. The new law goes against the grain of the Indian Constitution. It militates against the Supreme Court’s pronouncement that once Waqf, always Waqf.

Under the Indian Constitution, the government cannot defray expenses for religious purposes, like running a mosque and Madrasa and the upkeep of graveyards. It is here that the Waqf property assumes significance, where the community steps in by contributing through the Waqf for religious and charitable purposes.

Besides, the Constitution, under Article 26, guarantees the Right to Freedom of Religion to every religious denomination or section to manage its affairs, including establishing institutions, managing religious affairs, owning property and administering it.

This very Constitutional right is being undermined and flagrantly violated in the provisions of the new Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. For instance, two non-Muslims are to be appointed to the Central Waqf Council, to the State Waqf Boards and to Waqf Tribunals. The requirement that the Waqf Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) must be Muslim has been dispensed and done away with.

In comparison with the Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board Resolution passed recently to terminate the services of all non-Hindu employees in the TTD.