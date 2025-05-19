TOMCOM invites applications for jobs in Greece

The job benefits include a 12-month contract with the possibility of extension up to 3 years. A one-way ticket to Greece will also be provided.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th May 2025 5:29 pm IST
Representational Image of job opportunities in Germany
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) on Monday, May 19, invites applications for jobs in Greece. Jobs are open for candidates between 21 and 45 years of age.

Positions are open in the technical field, requiring a minimum of 2 years of experience and proficiency in the English language.  

The job benefits include a 12-month contract with the possibility of extension up to 3 years. A one-way ticket to Greece will also be provided. Housing and meals will be covered under a meal voucher of €1200 (Rs 1,15,500 approximately). 

Twenty days of paid leave will be provided, and overtime will be paid in accordance with Greek labour regulations. 

The vacancies are as follows:

PositionSalary in INR (approx) Experience 
Forklift operator- shift work  Rs 81,0002 years in relevant field 
Electrical maintenance technicianRs 82,0002 years in relevant field 
Production machine operator Rs 86,0002 years in relevant field 
HVAC piping- plumbing- sewage- firefighting Rs 86,00010 years in relevant field 
Production machine operators with English knowledge Rs 91,0002 years in relevant field 
Maintenance technician  Rs 94,0002 years in relevant field 
Machinist lathe operator Rs 95,0002 years experience in operating a lathe (conventional or CNC)  
Automation technologist/ Electronics technician Rs 95,0002 years experience in industrial environment 
Practical mechanical engineers  Rs 1,15,0005 years experience in an industrial setting specializing in cable or pipe production
Electrical maintenance engineers Rs 1,25,0005 years experience in an industrial setting with focus on electrical maintenance 
Arc welding specialists- industrial workers Rs 1,25,0005 years in relevant field

Interested candidates can send their applications to tomcom.resume@gmail.com or contact: 94400 50951 / 94400 49937/ 94400 51452/ 94400 48590.

For more information, visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in.  

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana and facilitates overseas placement to qualified, skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana. 

