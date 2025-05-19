TOMCOM invites applications for jobs in Greece

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) on Monday, May 19, invites applications for jobs in Greece. Jobs are open for candidates between 21 and 45 years of age.

Positions are open in the technical field, requiring a minimum of 2 years of experience and proficiency in the English language.

The job benefits include a 12-month contract with the possibility of extension up to 3 years. A one-way ticket to Greece will also be provided. Housing and meals will be covered under a meal voucher of €1200 (Rs 1,15,500 approximately).

Twenty days of paid leave will be provided, and overtime will be paid in accordance with Greek labour regulations.

The vacancies are as follows:

Position Salary in INR (approx) Experience Forklift operator- shift work Rs 81,000 2 years in relevant field Electrical maintenance technician Rs 82,000 2 years in relevant field Production machine operator Rs 86,000 2 years in relevant field HVAC piping- plumbing- sewage- firefighting Rs 86,000 10 years in relevant field Production machine operators with English knowledge Rs 91,000 2 years in relevant field Maintenance technician Rs 94,000 2 years in relevant field Machinist lathe operator Rs 95,000 2 years experience in operating a lathe (conventional or CNC) Automation technologist/ Electronics technician Rs 95,000 2 years experience in industrial environment Practical mechanical engineers Rs 1,15,000 5 years experience in an industrial setting specializing in cable or pipe production Electrical maintenance engineers Rs 1,25,000 5 years experience in an industrial setting with focus on electrical maintenance Arc welding specialists- industrial workers Rs 1,25,000 5 years in relevant field

Interested candidates can send their applications to tomcom.resume@gmail.com or contact: 94400 50951 / 94400 49937/ 94400 51452/ 94400 48590.

For more information, visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in.

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana and facilitates overseas placement to qualified, skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana.