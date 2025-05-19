TOMCOM invites applications for jobs in Greece

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) on Monday, May 19, invites applications for jobs in Greece. Jobs are open for candidates between 21 and 45 years of age.
Positions are open in the technical field, requiring a minimum of 2 years of experience and proficiency in the English language.
The job benefits include a 12-month contract with the possibility of extension up to 3 years. A one-way ticket to Greece will also be provided. Housing and meals will be covered under a meal voucher of €1200 (Rs 1,15,500 approximately).
Twenty days of paid leave will be provided, and overtime will be paid in accordance with Greek labour regulations.
The vacancies are as follows:
|Position
|Salary in INR (approx)
|Experience
|Forklift operator- shift work
|Rs 81,000
|2 years in relevant field
|Electrical maintenance technician
|Rs 82,000
|2 years in relevant field
|Production machine operator
|Rs 86,000
|2 years in relevant field
|HVAC piping- plumbing- sewage- firefighting
|Rs 86,000
|10 years in relevant field
|Production machine operators with English knowledge
|Rs 91,000
|2 years in relevant field
|Maintenance technician
|Rs 94,000
|2 years in relevant field
|Machinist lathe operator
|Rs 95,000
|2 years experience in operating a lathe (conventional or CNC)
|Automation technologist/ Electronics technician
|Rs 95,000
|2 years experience in industrial environment
|Practical mechanical engineers
|Rs 1,15,000
|5 years experience in an industrial setting specializing in cable or pipe production
|Electrical maintenance engineers
|Rs 1,25,000
|5 years experience in an industrial setting with focus on electrical maintenance
|Arc welding specialists- industrial workers
|Rs 1,25,000
|5 years in relevant field
Interested candidates can send their applications to tomcom.resume@gmail.com or contact: 94400 50951 / 94400 49937/ 94400 51452/ 94400 48590.
For more information, visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in.
TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana and facilitates overseas placement to qualified, skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana.