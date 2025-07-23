TOMCOM invites applications for jobs in Japan paying Rs 1.93L/month

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, Government of Telangana, is offering overseas jobs in Japan for eligible candidates.

The openings are for the roles of:

Automotive Engineer, requiring a Bachelor’s Degree in Automotive Engineering

Mechanical Engineer, requiring a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering

CS/IT Engineer, requiring a Bachelor’s Degree in IT or Computer Science

The pay for all the roles is Rs 1,93,000 per month.

Candidates are also required to have 2 years of experience in the related domain and must be proficient in Japanese up to N2 Level, along with good English speaking and listening skills.

Also Read Telangana offers jobs in Portugal with pay up to Rs 1.5L

Candidates who qualify for the jobs in Japan will be reimbursed for relocation expenses as per the government policy.

To apply, candidates can mail their CV to tomcom.resume@gmail.com.

For more details, contact 91 94400 48590/ 94400 52592 / 94400 51452 or visit the website https://tomcom.telangana.gov.in

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana and facilitates overseas placement to qualified, skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana.

