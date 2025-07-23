TOMCOM invites applications for jobs in Japan paying Rs 1.93L/month

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 23rd July 2025 4:52 pm IST
Representational Image
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, Government of Telangana, is offering overseas jobs in Japan for eligible candidates.

The openings are for the roles of:

  • Automotive Engineer, requiring a Bachelor’s Degree in Automotive Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineer, requiring a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering
  • CS/IT Engineer, requiring a Bachelor’s Degree in IT or Computer Science

MS Creative School

Candidates are also required to have 2 years of experience in the related domain and must be proficient in Japanese up to N2 Level, along with good English speaking and listening skills.

Candidates who qualify for the jobs in Japan will be reimbursed for relocation expenses as per the government policy.

To apply, candidates can mail their CV to tomcom.resume@gmail.com.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

For more details, contact 91 94400 48590/ 94400 52592 / 94400 51452 or visit the website https://tomcom.telangana.gov.in

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana and facilitates overseas placement to qualified, skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana. 

