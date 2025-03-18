TOMCOM invites applications for jobs in UAE

Hyderabad: Looking for jobs in UAE? Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) under the Department of Labor, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana is offering a chance for individuals seeking employment in Dubai.

Applications are invited for the position of Ceramic Caster, Junior Process Operator, Press Mechanic, Polishing Mechanic, Designer, Production Supervisor, Body Preparation in charge, Forklift Operator, and Shovel Operator.

Eligibility criteria for the interviews for jobs in UAE

Candidates who wish to apply for the position must meet the following requirements:

Ceramic Caster : 10th pass with a minimum of 2 years of experience or a training certificate from a Ceramic Center.

: 10th pass with a minimum of 2 years of experience or a training certificate from a Ceramic Center. Junior Process Operator : ITI qualification is mandatory.

: ITI qualification is mandatory. Press Mechanic : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

: Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. Polishing Mechanic: ITI or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

Designer : Diploma in Ceramics.

: Diploma in Ceramics. Production Supervisor : BE in Ceramics.

: BE in Ceramics. Body Preparation In-Charge : Diploma in Ceramics.

: Diploma in Ceramics. Forklift Operator : Must have a valid related license.

: Must have a valid related license. Shovel Operator : Must have a valid related license.

: Must have a valid related license. Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 to 40 years.

Application process

For securing a job in UAE, make sure interested candidates meet the specified criteria and all required documents are available.

Interested candidates can send their resumes to tomcom.resume@gmail.com. For more details, visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in or contact 94400 49937 / 94400 49861 / 94400 50951 / 94400 51452.

Earlier, TOMCOM conducted walk-in interviews in Hyderabad for ‘bike riders’ (delivery agent) jobs in Dubai, UAE. Similarly, TOMCOM organized an enrollment drive in Warangal, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar for jobs in UAE.

The drive took place at the Govt ITI College Boys Campus, RDD Conference Hall, Mulugu Road, Warangal, and at the District Employment Office, ITI College, Shivaji Nagar, Nizamabad.

What is TOMCOM?

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories, Government of Telangana. Its specific mandate is to facilitate overseas placements for qualified skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana.

It has established partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in countries such as Australia, and Canada, countries in Europe such as Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania, and the UK, and Gulf countries like UAE, and Saudia to make abroad jobs available for Telangana candidates.













