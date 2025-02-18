TOMCOM to conduct interviews in Hyderabad for jobs in UAE

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) is set to conduct interviews in Hyderabad for various jobs in the UAE on February 24 and 25. This recruitment drive, organized under the department of labour, employment training and factories, aims to facilitate overseas placement for skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana.

The available positions include Ceramic Caster, requiring a minimum of 10th pass with at least two years of experience or a training certificate from a ceramic centre, Trainee Caster (10th pass), and Junior Process Operator (must have an ITI qualification). Candidates must be between 18 to 40 years old to apply.

Interviews for jobs in UAE will take place at the TOMCOM Office located at ITI Mallepally Campus, Vijayanagar Colony, Hyderabad. Interested candidates are encouraged to send their updated resumes to tomcom.resume@gmail.com.

For further details, candidates can visit the official TOMCOM website or contact the organization directly at 94400 49937, 94400 49861, or 94400 51452.

TOMCOM to train people in Hyderabad for Jobs in Japan

The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) has launched a special program to train and recruit staff nurses from Telangana for job opportunities in Japan.

Under Japan’s Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) scheme, TOMCOM will provide education and training opportunities to nurses in Hyderabad followed by job placements in Japan’s health sector.

So far, TOMCOM has already successfully placed 32 nurses from its first two batches in hospitals across Japan. The third batch of nurses is currently completing their visa processing and is set to join top hospitals in Japan shortly. TOMCOM is also conducting interviews to select candidates for upcoming batches.

What is TOMCOM?

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories, Government of Telangana. Its specific mandate is to facilitate overseas placements for qualified skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana.