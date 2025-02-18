Bathukamma Kunta excavation is not a pipeline burst: HYDRAA

Hyderabad: Amid reports of a pipeline burst during excavations for Bathukamma Kunta Lake, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath issued a statement on Tuesday, February 18 dismissing the claims and clarifying the unexpected flow of water.

AV Ranganath assured the public that the water observed in the excavated area was not from any water pipeline, as confirmed by officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

Speaking to the media, the HYDRAA commissioner said, “I spoke with MD officials of HMWSSB, and they confirmed it’s not a water pipeline. It could be groundwater or seepage water.”

On Tuesday, February 18 after digging through the thick layers of soil, Bathukamma Kunta Lake began to emerge, reigniting hope for the revival of the once-vital water body. “If all the soil that has been filled over the years is removed, the pond will be filled with water once again,” Hyderabad residents stated.

HYDRAA commissioner previously emphasized that the restoration of Bathukamma Kunta would be completed soon, focusing solely on the existing 5.15-acre area. He assured that the project would not encroach on any residential spaces and that HYDRAA would remove the trees growing around the lake.