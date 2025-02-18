Bathukamma Kunta lake in Hyderabad resurfaces, as HYDRAA intervenes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) excavations uncovered hidden waters of Bathukamma Kunta Lake, which was believed to have been lost to encroachment.

On Tuesday, February 18 after digging through the thick layers of soil, Bathukamma Kunta Lake began to emerge, reigniting hope for the revival of the once-vital water body. “If all the soil that has been filled over the years is removed, the pond will be filled with water once again,” Hyderabad residents stated.

However, the situation surrounding the ownership of the land remains contentious. Local leader Edla Sudhakar Reddy had previously approached the Telangana High Court, claiming the Bathukamma Kunta land as his own, but was advised to take the matter to a lower court.

Earlier, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath emphasized that the restoration of Bathukamma Kunta would be completed soon, focusing solely on the existing 5.15-acre area. He assured that the project would not encroach on any residential spaces and that HYDRAA would remove the trees growing around the lake.

About Bathukamma Kunta Lake in Hyderabad

Bathukamma Kunta often referred to as Gangamma, located in Bagh Amberpet, Hyderabad was officially recorded in Survey No 563 of Amberpet Mandal during the 1962-63 census. The lake originally covered 16.13 acres, including the buffer zone. However, due to encroachments and ongoing land disputes, only 5.15 acres remain today.