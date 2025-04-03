TOMCOM to hold recruitment drive for jobs in UAE

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), which is an officially registered recruitment agency with the Department of Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories, has instituted a recruitment drive for trained nurses for jobs in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

As part of this drive, TOMCOM will be interviewing for the selection of male and female registered nurses in several job positions such as homecare (for women candidates) and emergency, first aid, and ambulance services (for men candidates) to be placed in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The following are the requirements for the recruitment drive:

Qualification: The candidates must be B.Sc. in Nursing graduates and hold a valid nursing license of Abu Dhabi or completed dataflow verification.

Experience: 1-2 years of experience in ambulance services, emergency, or first aid.

Salary: AED 4500 – 5500 per month (Up to Rs 1.28 lakh per month).

Also Read Kuwait bans Indian man for life after suicide attempt

Free transport and accommodation assistance will be provided to those placed into jobs in the UAE.

Interested applicants may contact 9440051763/7901290580 for registration and more details. They can also email tomcomjrassistant@gmail.com or tomcom.officer@gmail.com for application.