TOMCOM to hold recruitment drive for jobs in UAE

As part of this drive, TOMCOM will be interviewing for the selection of male and female registered nurses in several job positions such as homecare.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 3rd April 2025 9:42 pm IST
TOMCOM to train nurses in Hyderabad for jobs in Japan
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), which is an officially registered recruitment agency with the Department of Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories, has instituted a recruitment drive for trained nurses for jobs in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

As part of this drive, TOMCOM will be interviewing for the selection of male and female registered nurses in several job positions such as homecare (for women candidates) and emergency, first aid, and ambulance services (for men candidates) to be placed in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The following are the requirements for the recruitment drive:

MS Creative School
  • Qualification: The candidates must be B.Sc. in Nursing graduates and hold a valid nursing license of Abu Dhabi or completed dataflow verification.
  • Experience: 1-2 years of experience in ambulance services, emergency, or first aid.
  • Salary: AED 4500 – 5500 per month (Up to Rs 1.28 lakh per month).
Also Read
Kuwait bans Indian man for life after suicide attempt

Free transport and accommodation assistance will be provided to those placed into jobs in the UAE.

Interested applicants may contact 9440051763/7901290580 for registration and more details. They can also email tomcomjrassistant@gmail.com or tomcom.officer@gmail.com for application.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 3rd April 2025 9:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button