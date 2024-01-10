TOMCOM to start recruitment for hospitality jobs in Japan

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), which is part of the department of labour, employment training, and factories of the government of Telangana, issued a notification on Wednesday, January 10, announcing a recruitment drive for hospitality jobs in Japan.



TOMCOM ensures a legal and safe recruiting and transmission method to Japan to select the qualified applicants for hotel management jobs. The recruitment drive will begin on January 12 the TOMCOM office, Government ITI College, Mallepally Campus, Vijay Nagar Colony, Hyderabad.

Eligible candidates must be aged between 22 and 27 years and possess a degree or diploma in hotel management or relevant experience in the hospitality industry. Selected candidates will go through residential training to improve their Japanese language proficiency and professional skills in order to succeed in the Japanese hospitality industry.

To meet the increasing need for qualified workers in Japan’s dynamic industries, TOMCOM is offering employment opportunities with remuneration packages ranging from 1 to 1.5 lakhs per month. For more information or clarification, contact these numbers: 7893566493 / 9849639539 / 9100798204.