Tony Blair to work with state govt on ‘Telangana Rising Vision 2047’

Tony Blair asked the state government to coordinate with Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBIGC) India head Vivek Agarwal for further assistance.

Former UK prime minister Tony Blair writes to CM Revanth Reddy expressing his interest in working with the state government on Telangana Rising Vision 2047.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy signing letter of intent with TBIGC in Delhi on June 20, 2025.

Hyderabad: Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, in a letter to the Telangana chief minister, A Revanth Reddy, on June 23, expressed his desire to work with the state government in achieving the goals for Telangana Rising: Vision 2047.

The communication was a follow-up to Revanth Reddy’s recent Delhi visit on June 20, where he met Tony Blair, who is the executive chairperson of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBIGC), to discuss the state’s Vision 2047 goals.

Blair stated that he greatly valued the opportunity to hear directly from the chief minister about the Telangana Vision 2047, and that he was genuinely impressed by its clarity and ambition.

“To carry our conversation forward, Vivek Agarwal will work with your office to advance the signing of the
Letter of Intent and explore practical ways in which my Institute can help translate these priorities
into tangible outcomes for the people of Telangana,” he stated.

