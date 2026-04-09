Too hot in Hyderabad? 10 Indian curries that naturally cool your body

Hyderabad summers can drain your energy before the day even begins. Stepping into the kitchen feels like a task, and heavy meals are the last thing you crave. But across India, summer is not just endured, it’s enjoyed through food that cools, refreshes, and comforts.

From Andhra to Kerala, and all the way to the North and East, these traditional dishes are designed to beat the heat naturally. Here’s a delicious journey of summer curries starting from the South and moving across the country.

1. Pachchi Pulusu – Andhra Pradesh

A true summer staple, Pachchi Pulusu is a raw, no-cook tamarind curry that is as refreshing as it gets. Made with tamarind pulp, onions, green chillies, and a hint of jaggery, this dish is light, tangy, and perfect for scorching afternoons.

2. Thayir Sadam – Tamil Nadu

Comfort in its simplest form, Thayir Sadam (curd rice) is soft, cooling, and easy on the stomach. Mixed with yoghurt, tempered spices, and sometimes crunchy vegetables or raw mango, it is the ultimate go-to meal when the heat feels overwhelming.

3. Angamaly Manga Curry – Kerala

Kerala’s take on summer comfort comes in the form of this coconut-based mango curry. The tanginess of raw mango blends beautifully with creamy coconut milk, creating a dish that is rich in flavour yet surprisingly light.

4. Southekayi Mosaru Palya – Karnataka

This soothing dish made with cucumber and curd is simple yet incredibly effective against the heat. Mildly spiced and refreshing, it’s the kind of everyday food that cools your body instantly.

5. Sol Kadhi – Goa & Maharashtra

A coastal favourite, Sol Kadhi is made using kokum and coconut milk. Slightly tangy, mildly spiced, and best served chilled, this pink-hued dish is both digestive and refreshing perfect after a long, hot day.

6. Kadhi Chawal – Punjab

Moving north, Kadhi Chawal offers a comforting balance of flavours. Made with yoghurt and gram flour, and often paired with pakoras, this dish is light, slightly tangy, and satisfying without being too heavy.

7. Redu – Himachal Pradesh

A lesser-known gem, Redu is a simple yoghurt-based curry with mild spices. It is quick to prepare and easy to digest, making it ideal for summer meals.

8. Kacha Aamer Tok Dal – Bengal

This Bengali dal uses raw mango to bring a refreshing tang to everyday lentils. Light, flavourful, and slightly sweet-sour, it transforms a basic dish into a summer delight.

9. Pakhala Bhaat – Odisha

A traditional fermented rice dish soaked in water, Pakhala Bhaat is known for its cooling properties. Often eaten with simple sides, it is a humble yet effective way to beat the heat.

10. Poita Bhat with Aloo Pitika – Assam

Similar to Pakhala, this Assamese dish features soaked rice paired with mashed potatoes. Light, rustic, and incredibly cooling, it reflects how traditional food adapts to the climate.

A Taste of Summer Wisdom

What makes these dishes special is not just their flavour, but their purpose. Ingredients like curd, raw mango, coconut, kokum, and fermented rice naturally cool the body and aid digestion.

For a city like Hyderabad, known for its rich and spicy cuisine, these lighter summer meals offer a refreshing break. They are easy to prepare, gentle on the stomach, and perfectly suited for days when the heat feels overwhelming.

So this summer, skip the heavy gravies and let your meals do the cooling.

Because sometimes, the best way to beat the heat is to eat smart.