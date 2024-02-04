Top 10 congested cities in the world: Is Hyderabad on the list?

Hyderabad: The top 10 most congested cities in the world have been revealed, and surprisingly, Hyderabad, despite facing traffic issues, is not on the list.

According to the traffic index provided by TomTom, a Dutch location technology firm, two Indian cities are on the list.

London tops list of top 10 congested cities in world

London secured the top spot on the list of the most congested cities globally, with an average travel time of 37 minutes and 20 seconds for a distance of 10 kilometers.

Bengaluru is the most congested city in India, as indicated by the index, with an average travel time of 28 minutes and 10 seconds for the same distance.

Following is the list of top 10 congested cities in the world

London Dublin Toronto Milan Lima Bengaluru Pune Bucharest Manila Brussels

Traffic congestion in Hyderabad

Despite facing heavy traffic congestion, especially during morning and evening hours, Hyderabad is not included in the top 10 congested cities globally.

Some attribute the recent congestion in Hyderabad to the increase in VIP movements in the city.

Typically, the city experiences worsened traffic during the monsoon season. Fortunately, it has not secured a spot on the global list of most congested cities.