Top 10 highest paid actors of India: Forbes 2024 list

Mumbai: Bollywood has always been a major force in India’s entertainment industry, especially among Hindi-speaking audiences, who make up the largest language group in the country. This is why Bollywood actors have often been among the highest-paid. However, in recent years, actors from South Indian cinema have also started to earn big, challenging the usual dominance of Bollywood.

South Indian films, including those in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, have gained widespread popularity across India. As per the latest Forbes India list for the year 2024, many South Indian actors are now among the top 10 highest-paid actors in India.

Highest Paid Actors of 2024

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Last release: Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan, often called the “King of Bollywood,” is the highest-paid actor in India for 2024. He earns about Rs. 150 to 250 crore per movie.

2. Rajinikanth

Last release: Jailer

The legendary Rajinikanth, who is hugely popular across India, comes in second. He charges around Rs. Rs. 115 to 270 crore per film.

3. Joseph Vijay

Last release: Leo

Also known as Thalapathy Vijay, he ranks third. His films are big hits, and he earns approximately Rs. 130 to 250 crore per movie.

4. Aamir Khan

Last release: Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan is known for choosing his roles carefully and making a big impact with each film. He charges between Rs. 100 and 275 crore per movie.

5. Prabhas

Last release: Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas, famous for the Baahubali movies, is popular all over India. He earns around Rs. 100 to 200 crore per film.

6. Ajith Kumar

Last release: Thunivu

Ajith Kumar is a big name in Tamil cinema and charges about Rs. 105 to 165 crore per movie.

7. Salman Khan

Last release: Tiger 3

Salman Khan, known for his blockbuster hits, earns between Rs. 100 and 150 crore per film.

8. Kamal Haasan

Last release: Indian 2

Kamal Haasan has had a long and successful career in Indian cinema. He earns approximately Rs. 100 to 150 crore per movie.

9. Allu Arjun

Last release: Pushpa

Allu Arjun, a popular star in Telugu cinema, charges around Rs. 100 to 125 crore per film.

10. Akshay Kumar

Last release: Khel Khel Mein

Akshay Kumar, known for his versatility, rounds out the list with earnings of Rs. 60 to 145 crore per movie.

The rise of South Indian actors as top earners shows how Indian cinema is changing. While Bollywood is still very important, South Indian films are gaining fans across the country. This trend highlights the unique stories and styles that South Indian cinema offers, showing that talent and popularity can come from any part of India.

As Indian cinema continues to evolve, it’s clear that audiences are embracing a wide range of films, whether from Bollywood or the South, proving that great stories and performances know no boundaries.