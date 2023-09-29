TOP 10 highest paid Bollywood actors on Instagram, see paylist

Priyanka Chopra is the highest paid Bollywood celebrity on Instagram

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra (Instagram)

Mumbai: Instagram is no more a simple photo-sharing app. It has now now transformed from to one of the most widely used and influential social media platforms today. Celebrities utilize Instagram not only to update their fans about their lives but also as a powerful tool for brand endorsements.

These celebrities endorse various products and services through their posts and earn huge money in return, often reaching millions in compensation for a single post. Let’s have a look at the highest paid Bollywood stars on Instagram.

International star Priyanka Chopra is not only ruling the entertainment world but also the social media with her gorgeous looks and stunning, strong personality. PeeCee is the highest paid Bollywood celebrity on Instagram. She is one of the most versatile actress and have a fan following of 89.4M on Instagram. According to various reports, Priyanka charges Rs 3 crore per Instagram post. (Below list is as per multiple reports).

List of Highest Paid Bollywood Celebs

Actor’s NameInstagram FollowersInstagram Earnings
1.Priyanka Chopra 89.4 million Rs 3 crore
2.Kareena Kapoor Khan 10.9 million Rs 1 to 2 crore
3.Deepika Padukone 76.1 million Rs 1.5 crore
4.Shraddha Kapoor 83.2 million Rs 1.18 crore
5.Akshay Kumar 66.1 million Rs 1.02 crore
6.Shah Rukh Khan 42.1 million Rs 80L to 1 crore
7.Alia Bhatt 79.9 million Rs 1 crore
8.Katrina Kaif 76.6 million Rs 1 crore
9.Anushka Sharma 64.8 million Rs 95 lakhs
10.Salman Khan 65.7 million Rs 85 lakhs

