TOP 10 highest paid Bollywood actors on Instagram, see paylist

Mumbai: Instagram is no more a simple photo-sharing app. It has now now transformed from to one of the most widely used and influential social media platforms today. Celebrities utilize Instagram not only to update their fans about their lives but also as a powerful tool for brand endorsements.

These celebrities endorse various products and services through their posts and earn huge money in return, often reaching millions in compensation for a single post. Let’s have a look at the highest paid Bollywood stars on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra Is Highest Paid Actor On Instagram

International star Priyanka Chopra is not only ruling the entertainment world but also the social media with her gorgeous looks and stunning, strong personality. PeeCee is the highest paid Bollywood celebrity on Instagram. She is one of the most versatile actress and have a fan following of 89.4M on Instagram. According to various reports, Priyanka charges Rs 3 crore per Instagram post. (Below list is as per multiple reports).

List of Highest Paid Bollywood Celebs