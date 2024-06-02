Top 10 Indian actresses who hold impressive academic Degrees

Mumbai: The Indian film industry is not only about glitz and glamour; it also boasts of actresses who have excelled academically. Here’s a list of some of the most educated Indian actresses who have made their mark both on-screen and in the world of academia.

1. Parineeti Chopra

Triple Honors degree in Business, Finance, and Economics from Manchester Business School, UK.

2. Soha Ali Khan

Bachelor’s degree in Modern History from Balliol College, Oxford.

Master’s degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

3. Ameesha Patel

Degree in Economics from Tufts University, USA.

Studied Biogenetic Engineering at Boston University.

4. Richa Gangopadhyay

MBA from Washington University, St. Louis, USA.

5. Preity Zinta

Bachelor’s degree in English Honours from St. Bede’s College, Shimla.

Master’s degree in Criminal Psychology from St. Bede’s College, Shimla.

6. Vidya Balan

Degree in Sociology from St. Xavier’s College.

Master’s degree from the University of Mumbai.

7. Sai Pallavi

Medical degree (MBBS) from Tbilisi State Medical University, Georgia.

8. Sara Ali Khan

Degree in History and Political Science from Columbia University, New York.

9. Rakul Preet

Holds a degree in Mathematics from Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi.

10. Rashmika Mandanna

Holds a degree in Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature from MS Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Bengaluru.

These actresses have not only pursued their passions in the arts but have also dedicated themselves to rigorous academic disciplines, proving that they are as talented in their studies as they are in their performances. Their educational backgrounds are a testament to their dedication and versatility, making them role models for young fans everywhere.