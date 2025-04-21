Mumbai: Indian film industry has always been a place where actors rise, shine, and sometimes fade. But there are a few legends whose popularity continues to defy all limits. In recent times, the love and craze for South Indian cinema has skyrocketed, thanks to massive pan-India hits like Baahubali, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Pushpa, and many more.

This ongoing shift in the entertainment space is becoming more evident than ever. Going by the latest Ormax Media report for March 2025, South stars are now not only gaining attention but are also reshaping the industry’s power structure.

Just like the female actors’ list of March, the male actors’ list too sees a clear dominance of South Indian stars. Only three Bollywood actors have made it into the top 10 —

Shah Rukh Khan (4th)

Salman Khan (9th)

Akshay Kumar (10th)

Prabhas Leads the Pack

Leading the chart is none other than Prabhas. With multiple exciting projects lined up, including Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2, The Raja Saab, Salaar: Part 2, Spirit, and Fauji, fans can’t wait to see him back on the big screen. His fandom continues to grow with every passing month.

Right behind him are two other South powerhouses – Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun securing the second and third spots respectively.

Shah Rukh Khan drops from Top 3

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan, who is usually a permanent name in the top 3, has slipped to number 4 this month. While his popularity rarely wavers regardless of film releases, this time it’s the South stars who are ruling the charts.

Top 10 most popular male stars (March 2025)

Prabhas Thalapathy Vijay Allu Arjun Shah Rukh Khan Mahesh Babu Ajith Kumar Jr NTR Ram Charan Salman Khan Akshay Kumar

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male film stars in India (Mar 2025) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/7Nnfegm9Ny — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) April 20, 2025

It’s clear that the dynamics are changing. South cinema is no longer just regional — it’s national, it’s global, and it’s unstoppable.

What’s your opinion about this list? Comment below!