Mumbai: In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian cinema, many actresses have etched their names in history not just with powerhouse performances but also by leaving audiences spellbound with their grace, style, and magnetic personalities. And once again, the latest Ormax Media list of ‘India’s Most Popular Female Stars for March 2025’ reflects this beautifully.

Like always, South Indian stars have taken the spotlight by storm once again, dominating the chart with 7 out of the top 10 positions, outshining their Bollywood contemporaries.

Samantha is not slowing down!

Leading the pack is none other than Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who continues her big streak at the top. For the third consecutive month in 2025 — January, February, and now March, Samantha remains India’s most beloved female star.

Despite personal battles, including health issues, she hasn’t slowed down. Instead, she’s soaring higher with bold new ventures. Recently, she wrapped up her first theatrical production, Subham, under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures. On the acting front, fans are eagerly awaiting her upcoming web series Rakt Brahmand, where she stars opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, directed by Rahi Anil Barve.

Only 3 B-town divas in Top 10 list

Coming in right behind her are Bollywood’s finest — Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, who continue to maintain their strong fan base. Katrina Kaif is the only other Bollywood name in the top 10, while the rest of the spots are firmly held by leading ladies from the South. Katrina is no more in top 5 and her rank has been pushed down to 10th.

It is noteworthy that Priyanka Chopra is expected to climb higher in the rankings soon as she gears up for her big comeback to Indian cinema. She is currently working on a high-profile project with Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli, which has already generated massive buzz.

Top 10 list Most Popular Female Stars in India (March 2025)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Alia Bhatt

Deepika Padukone

Kajal Aggarwal

Rashmika Mandanna

Sai Pallavi

Trisha

Nayanthara

Anushka Shetty

Katrina Kaif

