Top 10 most watched shows on OTT 2026 (July 27 to August 2)

Mumbai: OTT platforms have transformed the way audiences consume entertainment, making binge-watching a part of everyday life. With the freedom to watch anytime, anywhere, viewers are increasingly choosing the comfort of streaming over fixed television schedules. From gripping thrillers and crime dramas to heartfelt romances and reality shows, digital platforms continue to dominate the entertainment landscape.

As the battle for viewers intensifies, keeping track of what’s trending has become just as exciting as watching the shows themselves. Every week, Ormax Media releases its list of the most-watched shows and series on OTT, offering a glimpse into the titles that have captured the nation’s attention.

The latest rankings for July 27 to August 2, 2026, are out, revealing the top 10 most-watched properties on OTT that kept audiences hooked throughout the week.

India’s Got Latent season 2 tops

samay raina india’s got latent season 2

India’s Got Latent season 2 topped last week with highest number of views. So far, 4 main episodes of India’s Got Latent Season 2 have been released, along with special bonus content. Hosted by Samay Raina, the second season premiered on June 20, 2026, with episodes arriving both on YouTube and Netflix.

Top 10 most-watched shows on OTT last week

India’s Got Latent season 2 – Netflix – 8.6M

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah – Sony Liv – 4.9M

Musafir Cafe – Netflix – 4.8 M

Lock Upp 2 – Netflix – 4.2M

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya – Amazon Prime Video – 4M

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 – Jio Hotstar – 3.8M

Anupama – Jio Hotstar – 3.2M

According to Ormax Media report, the rankings are based on audience research and estimate the number of Indian viewers (in millions) who watched a title for at least 30 minutes during the tracking week of July 27 to August 2, 2026.

Which is your favourite show from the list? Comment below.