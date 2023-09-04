Top 10 movies of Shah Rukh Khan in Rs 100 crore club

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood‘s King Khan, is set to mesmerize audiences once more with his upcoming film, ‘Jawan,’ which is set to be released on September 7. Following the massive success of ‘Pathaan,’ the 57-year-old superstar is set to break box office records again.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Box Office Dominance

SRK has created cinematic magic over the last three decades, and his films have consistently grossed large sums. Let’s take a look at some of his most successful films that have managed to break Rs 100 crore club record and have left an indelible mark among audiences.

1. Pathaan (2023)

Director: Siddharth Anand

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham

Domestic Collection: Rs. 378 crore (315 crore nett) in seven weeks

Worldwide Collection: Rs. 617 crore

2. Chennai Express (2013)

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Domestic Collection: Rs. 227 crore

Worldwide Collection: Rs. 423 crore

3. Happy New Year (2014)

Director: Farah Khan Kunder

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan

Domestic Collection: Rs. 205 crore

Worldwide Collection: Rs. 408 crore

4. Dilwale (2015)

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol

Domestic Collection: Rs. 148 crore

Worldwide Collection: Rs. 400 crore

5. Raees (2017)

Director: Rahul Dholakia

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mahira Khan

Domestic Collection: Rs. 139 crore

Worldwide Collection:Rs. 308 crore

6. My Name Is Khan (2010)

Director: Karan Johar

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol

Domestic Collection: Rs. 83 crore

Worldwide Collection:Rs. 285 crore

7. Don 2 (2011)

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra

Domestic Collection:Rs. 107 crore

Worldwide Collection:Rs. 280 crore

8. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Director: Yash Chopra

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma

Domestic Collection:Rs. 120 crore

Worldwide Collection:Rs. 211 crore

9. Ra.One (2011)

Directors: Anubhav Sinha, Bazin Bs

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal, Kareena Kapoor

Domestic Collection:Rs. 114 crore

Worldwide Collection:Rs. 207 crore

10. Zero (2018)

Director: Aanand L. Rai

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif

Domestic Collection: Rs. 90.28 crore

Worldwide Collection: Rs.115.74 crore

And now, the 100-crore club is waiting for Jawan!

With Shah Rukh Khan’s stellar track record and the buzz surrounding ‘Jawan,’ fans are eagerly anticipating the film’s box office performance. Will it join the exclusive 100 crore club? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain King Khan’s reign at the box office remains unbroken.