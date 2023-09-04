Top 10 movies of Shah Rukh Khan in Rs 100 crore club

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood‘s King Khan, is set to mesmerize audiences once more with his upcoming film, ‘Jawan,’ which is set to be released on September 7. Following the massive success of ‘Pathaan,’ the 57-year-old superstar is set to break box office records again.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Box Office Dominance
SRK has created cinematic magic over the last three decades, and his films have consistently grossed large sums. Let’s take a look at some of his most successful films that have managed to break Rs 100 crore club record and have left an indelible mark among audiences.
1. Pathaan (2023)
- Director: Siddharth Anand
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham
- Domestic Collection: Rs. 378 crore (315 crore nett) in seven weeks
- Worldwide Collection: Rs. 617 crore
2. Chennai Express (2013)
- Director: Rohit Shetty
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone
- Domestic Collection: Rs. 227 crore
- Worldwide Collection: Rs. 423 crore
3. Happy New Year (2014)
- Director: Farah Khan Kunder
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan
- Domestic Collection: Rs. 205 crore
- Worldwide Collection: Rs. 408 crore
4. Dilwale (2015)
- Director: Rohit Shetty
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol
- Domestic Collection: Rs. 148 crore
- Worldwide Collection: Rs. 400 crore
5. Raees (2017)
- Director: Rahul Dholakia
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mahira Khan
- Domestic Collection: Rs. 139 crore
- Worldwide Collection:Rs. 308 crore
6. My Name Is Khan (2010)
- Director: Karan Johar
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol
- Domestic Collection: Rs. 83 crore
- Worldwide Collection:Rs. 285 crore
7. Don 2 (2011)
- Director: Farhan Akhtar
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra
- Domestic Collection:Rs. 107 crore
- Worldwide Collection:Rs. 280 crore
8. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)
- Director: Yash Chopra
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma
- Domestic Collection:Rs. 120 crore
- Worldwide Collection:Rs. 211 crore
9. Ra.One (2011)
- Directors: Anubhav Sinha, Bazin Bs
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal, Kareena Kapoor
- Domestic Collection:Rs. 114 crore
- Worldwide Collection:Rs. 207 crore
10. Zero (2018)
- Director: Aanand L. Rai
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif
- Domestic Collection: Rs. 90.28 crore
- Worldwide Collection: Rs.115.74 crore
And now, the 100-crore club is waiting for Jawan!
With Shah Rukh Khan’s stellar track record and the buzz surrounding ‘Jawan,’ fans are eagerly anticipating the film’s box office performance. Will it join the exclusive 100 crore club? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain King Khan’s reign at the box office remains unbroken.