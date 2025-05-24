Hyderabad: Pakistani dramas have long held a special place in the hearts of viewers worldwide. From heart-touching storylines to powerful performances, Lollywood has consistently delivered content that resonates with fans across borders.

But it’s not just the dramas that leave a lasting impact. Their OSTs (Original Sound Tracks) often become chart-toppers, amassing millions (sometimes even billions!) of views on YouTube.

Whether it’s the soul-stirring vocals, emotional lyrics, or the visuals that accompany these tracks, the OSTs have played a major role in elevating the popularity of Pakistani dramas to new heights. As of 2025, here’s a look at the top 10 most viewed Pakistani OSTs on YouTube and the numbers are mind-blowing!

Most-Viewed Pakistani OSTs (Till 2025)

1. Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 3 – 456M+ views

The ultimate chart-topper! This OST is nothing short of a musical masterpiece that continues to break records.

2. Ishq Murshid – 247M+ views

A relatively recent entry that quickly soared in popularity thanks to its gripping storyline and haunting soundtrack.

3. Mere Paas Tum Ho – 205M+ views

A drama that sparked countless conversations and its OST was no less iconic.

4. Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha (Kahani Suno) – 200M+ views

A viral sensation, this OST has taken social media by storm, with fans humming it nonstop.

5. Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 189M+ views

Emotional, intense, and beautifully composed. This track struck a chord with the audience.

6. Ruposh – 158M+ views

Known for its youthful appeal and catchy music, Ruposh became a fan-favorite.

7. Tere Bin – 134M+ views

A slow-burn romance that kept viewers hooked, with an OST that matched its emotional highs.

8. Khaani – 108M+ views

A drama that gave us unforgettable characters and a title track that still lives rent-free in our minds.

9. Raaz-e-Ulfat – 106M+ views

A hidden gem with a melodious OST that quietly crossed the 100M milestone.

10. Fitoor – 82M+ views

Closing the list but still incredibly popular, Fitoor’s OST is one of the most loved in recent times.

From love stories to intense thrillers, these OSTs perfectly captured the soul of their respective dramas. And let’s be honest, some of us still have these tracks on loop!

